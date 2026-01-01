NYC Holiday Magic
Shopping, Rockettes, Broadway, and more! Join BTPM and Theater Talk’s Anthony Chase for an unforgettable New York City getaway, December 8 – 11. Experience the magic of Manhattan at holiday time, including a trip to the iconic Radio City Music Hall for their Christmas Spectacular! Enjoy ample time for sightseeing, shopping, and touring the newly renovated Frick Collection. And if Broadway is on your wish list? We’ll also see the hit musical, Schmigadoon! – the most Tony-nominated production of this Broadway season! Tickets, hotel, tours, select meals, and round-trip transportation included. You won’t want to miss this festive adventure!
KEY FEATURES:
- Round-trip deluxe motor coach to/from New York City
- 3 nights at Hotel Edison
- 5 meals – 3 breakfasts and 2 dinners
- Sightseeing tour (bus/walking with dedicated guide)
- Broadway evening performance of Schmigadoon! https://schmigadoonbroadway.com/
- Radio City Christmas Spectacular show featuring The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall
- Frick Collection – self-guided museum tour
PRICE:
$3,059 per person, double occupancy / $3,998 per person, single occupancy
A portion of the trip proceeds supports Buffalo Toronto Public Media.
Information & Reservations:
To book, or if you are interested but have some questions about the tour, please complete this form.
From there, either Regina or Alexis from Horizon Club Tours will reach out to you within 3 business days.
Bookings can also be made over the phone.
Regina Sullivan – rsullivan@nyaaa.com – (716) 630-3731
Alexis Williams – alexiswilliams@nyaaa.com – (716) 391-0792
BTPM NPR Theater Talk’s Anthony Chase will be your host on this festive adventure!
About Anthony Chase:
Anthony Chase is a Buffalo-based theater critic, broadcaster, writer, and educator whose voice has been a staple of BTPM NPR for more than 30 years. He hosts “Theater Talk,” offering witty, insightful commentary on theater in Western New York, Southern Ontario, and New York City, and he founded the Artie Awards, which honor local theater while raising funds for HIV/AIDS charities. Anthony teaches theater history and dramatic literature at Buffalo State University.