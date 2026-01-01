NYC Holiday Magic

KEY FEATURES:



Round-trip deluxe motor coach to/from New York City

3 nights at Hotel Edison

5 meals – 3 breakfasts and 2 dinners

Sightseeing tour (bus/walking with dedicated guide)

Broadway evening performance of Schmigadoon! https://schmigadoonbroadway.com/

Radio City Christmas Spectacular show featuring The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall

show featuring The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall Frick Collection – self-guided museum tour

PRICE:

$3,059 per person, double occupancy / $3,998 per person, single occupancy

A portion of the trip proceeds supports Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Information & Reservations:

To book, or if you are interested but have some questions about the tour, please complete this form.

From there, either Regina or Alexis from Horizon Club Tours will reach out to you within 3 business days.

Bookings can also be made over the phone.

Regina Sullivan – rsullivan@nyaaa.com – (716) 630-3731

Alexis Williams – alexiswilliams@nyaaa.com – (716) 391-0792