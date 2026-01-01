Sometimes the most memorable getaways are just a few miles from your own backyard! When was the last time you experienced the Canadian side of Niagara Falls? This thoughtfully curated day trip invites you to rediscover one of North America’s great natural wonders, paired with the charm, culture, and culinary delights of our Canadian neighbors.

Travel in comfort by deluxe motorcoach with an expert step-on guide and enjoy a leisurely route to Niagara-on-the-Lake, followed by lunch and a matinee performance of Funny Girl at the renowned Shaw Festival. Then savor dinner overlooking the Canadian Horseshoe Falls at Table Rock House Restaurant. Anthony Chase, host of BTPM NPR’s Theater Talk, will travel with our group on this exclusive trip!

Join us for a refreshing, effortless escape that proves you don’t have to travel far to experience something extraordinary.