Funny Girl at the Shaw Festival with Tour and Dinner
Sometimes the most memorable getaways are just a few miles from your own backyard! When was the last time you experienced the Canadian side of Niagara Falls? This thoughtfully curated day trip invites you to rediscover one of North America’s great natural wonders, paired with the charm, culture, and culinary delights of our Canadian neighbors.
Travel in comfort by deluxe motorcoach with an expert step-on guide and enjoy a leisurely route to Niagara-on-the-Lake, followed by lunch and a matinee performance of Funny Girl at the renowned Shaw Festival. Then savor dinner overlooking the Canadian Horseshoe Falls at Table Rock House Restaurant. Anthony Chase, host of BTPM NPR’s Theater Talk, will travel with our group on this exclusive trip!
Join us for a refreshing, effortless escape that proves you don’t have to travel far to experience something extraordinary.
This exclusive opportunity includes:
- Roundtrip deluxe motorcoach transportation
- Step-on guided tour from Niagara Falls, Ontario to Niagara-on-the-Lake
- Pre-ordered Shaw Festival boxed lunch
- Matinee first floor show ticket to Funny Girl
- 4-course dinner at Table Rock House Restaurant (pre-order dinner entrée)
- Services and gratuities for motor coach driver, AAA Tour Host, and Step-On Guide
A portion of the trip proceeds supports Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Cost:
$519 per person
Information & Reservation Contacts:
NOTE: Proof of Citizenship is required when crossing from the US to Canada. Valid Passport or Enhanced Driver License is required to confirm this tour.
ITINERARY:
8:15 AM Motorcoach arrives at AAA Amherst branch parking lot
8:30 AM Depart for direct travel to Niagara Falls, Ontario (NOTE: Proof of Citizenship is required when crossing from the US to Canada. Valid passport or enhanced driver’s license is required to confirm this tour.)
9:30 AM Meet our step-on guide for tour of Niagara Falls, Ontario as we travel to Niagara-on-the-Lake
11:30 AM Approximate arrival to Shaw Festival Theatre Shaw to enjoy Festival box lunch (Pre-order sandwich at time of booking. Includes green salad, chocolate cookie and bottled water.)
1:00 PM Funny Girl musical performance
4:00 PM Performance concludes. Board our bus to Table Rock Restaurant, Niagara Falls, Ontario.
5:00 PM Dinner at Table Rock Restaurant
Pre-order entrée at time of booking – choose from:
- Roasted Chicken Supreme–pinot jus, seasonal vegetables and potatoes
- Broiled Rainbow Trout–gremolata glazed, Risling dill cream sauce, seasonal vegetables & potatoes
- Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli–fire roasted tomato sauce, arugula, shaved parmesan
Also includes:
- Chef’s soup of the day and house salad
- Chef’s choice dessert
- Fresh brewed coffee, decaffeinated coffee, hot tea, milk and soft drink
6:30 PM Approximate conclusion of our Table Rock Dinner
7:30 PM Approximate return to AAA Amherst branch
About Anthony Chase
Anthony Chase is a Buffalo-based theater critic, broadcaster, writer, and educator whose voice has been a staple of BTPM NPR for more than 30 years. He hosts “Theater Talk,” offering witty, insightful commentary on theater in Western New York, Southern Ontario, and New York City, and he founded the Artie Awards, which honor local theater while raising funds for HIV/AIDS charities. Anthony teaches theater history and dramatic literature at Buffalo State University.