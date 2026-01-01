Viking Cities of Light & European Christmas Markets 2027

Experience Europe’s most captivating cities during the 2027 holiday season on a Viking Cruise with Buffalo Toronto Public Media during our "Cities of Light" trip from Prague to Paris, aboard the elegant Viking Idi.

Begin in Prague’s storybook Old Town, then sail the scenic Main and Rhine rivers through Germany and France, discovering charming villages, historic landmarks, and cultural treasures. From Bamberg’s canals to the romance of Paris, we’ll enjoy immersive excursions, including guided tours, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and ample time to explore numerous European Christmas Markets.

This 12-day/11-night trip includes time on land and ship, book-ended by two hotel nights each in both Prague and Paris. A portion of the trip proceeds supports Buffalo Toronto Public Media.