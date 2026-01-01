Viking Cities of Light & European Christmas Markets 2027
Experience Europe’s most captivating cities during the 2027 holiday season on a Viking Cruise with Buffalo Toronto Public Media during our "Cities of Light" trip from Prague to Paris, aboard the elegant Viking Idi.
Begin in Prague’s storybook Old Town, then sail the scenic Main and Rhine rivers through Germany and France, discovering charming villages, historic landmarks, and cultural treasures. From Bamberg’s canals to the romance of Paris, we’ll enjoy immersive excursions, including guided tours, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and ample time to explore numerous European Christmas Markets.
This 12-day/11-night trip includes time on land and ship, book-ended by two hotel nights each in both Prague and Paris. A portion of the trip proceeds supports Buffalo Toronto Public Media.
BOOKING CONTACT:
Barbara Hughes, Webster’s Travel & Hospitality
716-243-6284
bhughes@webstersnt.com
or
fill out this registration form to be contacted with more information:
PRICING:
Rates listed are per person, based on double occupancy.
US
- Veranda Suite - From USD $6,174
- Veranda Balcony - From USD $4,624
- French Balcony - From USD $4,074
- Standard Stateroom - From USD $3,499
Canada
- Veranda Suite - From CAD $9,174
- Veranda Balcony - From CAD $6,624
- French Balcony - From CAD $6,074
- Standard Stateroom - From CAD $5,299
INCLUSIONS:
- 8-day cruise visiting 4 countries
- 2 nights each at Le Méridien Etoile Paris & Corinthia Hotel Prague (or similar)
- 10 guided tours
- Visit 6 UNESCO World Heritage Sites
- All onboard meals, including regional specialties
- Culture Curriculum: Enjoy a folkloric performance; attend lectures on the European Union & the Main River; learn how to make your own German bread pudding & Rüdesheim Coffee; get to know a local glassblower and his craft
- Time on your own and in a group setting to explore Christmas markets at every port
- Beer, wine & soft drinks with onboard lunch & dinner
- Free Wi-Fi (connection speed may vary)
- Port taxes & fees
- $100.00 Per Person Shipboard Credit (Webster’s Travel Benefit)
ITINERARY:
Wed – Thu, Nov 24-25 | Prague
- Arrive and settle into the hotel in Prague, meet your fellow travelers, and take in the wonders of winter in this medieval town, with more info TBD.
- Tours (shore itineraries are subject to change) and corresponding Christmas markets at each stop:
Fri–Sat, Nov 26–27 | Bamberg
- Bamberg Walking Tour
- Authentic medieval market in the UNESCO-listed Old Town featuring artisan gifts, gingerbread, roasted almonds, mulled wine, and famous smoked beer in a glowing Franconian setting.
Sun, Nov 28 | Würzburg
- Würzburg Residenz & Walk
- Elegant Baroque Christmas market near the Market Square featuring Franconian wines, handcrafted ornaments, nativity scenes, pastries, and warm Glühwein.
Mon, Nov 29 | Heidelberg
- Heidelberg Highlights & University Lunch
- One of Germany’s most romantic markets beneath Heidelberg Castle with illuminated squares, ice skating, artisan stalls, cobblestone streets, and a cozy holiday atmosphere.
Tue, Nov 30 | Mainz & Rüdesheim
- Mainz Walking Tour & Gutenberg Museum
- Traditional Mainz Cathedral market and Rüdesheim’s famous ‘Christmas Market of Nations’ featuring international holiday traditions, warm Riesling wines, and festive Rhine River charm.
Wed, Dec 1 | Cochem
- Cochem Walking Tour & Reichsburg Castle
- Storybook-style Moselle River market beneath Reichsburg Castle featuring mulled Riesling, local crafts, riverside scenery, and illuminated medieval charm.
Thu, Dec 2 | Bernkastel-Kues & Trier
- Trier Highlights
- Reims Cathedral & Luxembourg American Cemetery
- Picturesque wine-village Christmas markets with timber-frame houses, Roman history, Riesling tastings, handcrafted gifts, and beautifully decorated medieval squares.
Fri–Sun, Dec 3–5 | Paris
- Panoramic Paris
- Elegant Paris holiday markets featuring the Tuileries Christmas Market, Champs-Élysées lights, Galeries Lafayette displays, Seine River ambiance, seasonal cafés, artisan gifts, and festive holiday décor throughout the city.