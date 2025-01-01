© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

New York City Theater Adventure

DATES: January 19-23, 2026
times square at night all lit up

Buffalo Toronto Public Media returns to Broadway for a third year in January 2026! This New York City Theater Adventure is an exclusive 5-day travel opportunity that includes round trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries, and five fabulous Broadway shows. From your hotel in the heart of Midtown, you’ll also depart to tour theater-related exhibits at the Museum of Broadway and New York Public Library’s Theater on Film and Tape Archive, have time for sight-seeing and shopping, and more.

PRICE: $3,229 per person, double occupancy / $3,979 per person, single occupancy

KEY FEATURES:

*Theater shows subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances

Price includes a donation to BTPM.

Information & Reservations:
To book, or if you are interested but have some questions about the tour, please complete this form.

From there, either Regina or Alexis from Horizon Club Tours will reach out to you within 3 business days. Bookings can also be made over the phone.

Performance previews: