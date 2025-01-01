Philadelphia Flower Show with local garden expert Sally Cunningham

Celebrate Spring at the Philadelphia Flower Show with Buffalo Toronto Public Media – and local garden expert Sally Cunningham!

We’ll first pay a visit to the Barnes Foundation, which houses one of the world’s greatest collections of French impressionist, post-impressionist and modern art: Renoir, Cézanne, Matisse, Picasso, Modigliani, Van Gogh, and more.

After a welcome dinner in town, we’ll rest up for an exciting full day at the famed Philadelphia Flower Show, with early admission! You can stay at the show until its 8pm closing on Tuesday or take advantage of other Philadelphia attractions at your own leisure – Hop-On Hop-Off busses, Reading Market and numerous historical attractions are within walking distance to the hotel.

Finally, we’ll stop at Longwood Gardens with plenty of time for exploring this unique destination, and lunch on your own in the café before direct return to Buffalo.