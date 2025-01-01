Philadelphia Flower Show with local garden expert Sally Cunningham
Celebrate Spring at the Philadelphia Flower Show with Buffalo Toronto Public Media – and local garden expert Sally Cunningham!
We’ll first pay a visit to the Barnes Foundation, which houses one of the world’s greatest collections of French impressionist, post-impressionist and modern art: Renoir, Cézanne, Matisse, Picasso, Modigliani, Van Gogh, and more.
After a welcome dinner in town, we’ll rest up for an exciting full day at the famed Philadelphia Flower Show, with early admission! You can stay at the show until its 8pm closing on Tuesday or take advantage of other Philadelphia attractions at your own leisure – Hop-On Hop-Off busses, Reading Market and numerous historical attractions are within walking distance to the hotel.
Finally, we’ll stop at Longwood Gardens with plenty of time for exploring this unique destination, and lunch on your own in the café before direct return to Buffalo.
Cost per person:
- Double - $1,219
- Single - $1,419
This exclusive 2-night, 3-day Travel Club trip includes:
- Deluxe Motorcoach transportation
- 2 nights at the Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center
- 3 meals: 2 breakfasts and 1 dinner
- Admission to the Barnes Foundation Art Gallery (March 2)
- Early Admission to the Philadelphia Flower Show (March 3)
- Admission to Longwood Gardens (March 4)
Information & Reservations:
To book, or if you are interested but have some questions about the tour, please complete this form.
From there, either Regina or Alexis from Horizon Club Tours will reach you within 3 business days. Bookings can also be made over the phone.
Regina Sullivan – rsullivan@nyaaa.com – 716-630-3731
Alexis Williams – alexiswilliams@nyaaa.com – 716-391-0792