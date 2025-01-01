© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Ireland Made with Love

DATES: September 14-21, 2026
Black background. White text from top to bottom reading "From the EMMY Winning Series IRELAND Made with Love EXCLUSIVE ARTISAN TOUR SEPTEMBER 14-21, 2026" followed by a white BTPM logo

Experience Ireland like never before and meet the artisans from the Emmy Award-winning PBS Made with Love series, as we take you on a tour of the senses through their craftsmanship centuries in the making. Our specially curated artisan tour gives you exclusive access to the artists from Ireland Made with Love, who will share their knowledge and passion for the region, making each day of your visit an enriching and unforgettable adventure. From learning about the traditional art of Irish harp-making and a hands-on oyster farm experience, to meeting six generation wool weavers and immersing yourself in Ireland's enchanting countryside, you'll encounter boundless opportunities to share in local culture and traditions.

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media on this unique journey and create memories that will last a lifetime...

Begin your Made with Love experience today!

Green map of Ireland with a dotted white line making a circle that highlights the cities on the trip: Sligo, Monaghan, Dublin, Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Galway.

PRICING (Airfare and transfer to and from airport are NOT included)

  • $500 deposit per person
  • $6500 per person/double occupancy
  • $6900 for single occupancy.

Please note: Travel Insurance is required.

After making the deposit, one of our Made with Love travel concierge representatives will contact you with further details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Full Itinerary

*Choosing this option will launch your email app - if your computer is configured for it. Otherwise, you may email the tour company directly at tours@madewithloveartisans.com - be sure to include "BTPM Made with Love Tour Inquiry" in the subject line.  

