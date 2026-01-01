Queer Youth Art Festival
Join us on Saturday, August 1 for BTPM's first Queer Youth Art Festival! An event for queer youth (ages 12-18) to explore the creativity of others and make new connections in a safe, affirming space.
Art Showcase
BTPM will provide queer youth with a gallery-style space to display and celebrate art work, including:
- Visual Art
- Fiber Arts
- Crafts
- Zines
- Jewelry
- Short writing pieces
- And more!
SPACE IS LIMITED. Interested artists must apply.
Activity & Social Stations
Interactive tables will be available to encourage creativity and conversation without social pressure, such as:
- Button-making station
- Collaborative mural everyone contributes to
- Open craft table with rotating materials
- Photo booth with pride flags and fun accessories
Workshops offered:
- Media - participants can learn how to create short videos, audio stories, and zines
- Art - led by LGBTQ+ artists, theme of identity, belonging, or community
Registration is required.
Community Resource Tables
Local, queer-affirming organizations will be on-site with information and support!
Environment & Atmosphere
A welcoming and celebratory space! You'll find:
- Free pronoun stickers or pins and mini pride flags
- Goodie bags
- Raffles for art kits, journals, pride merchandise, bookstore or game store gift cards
- A quiet/recharge space with fidgets, coloring sheets, and soft seating
- Snacks and drinks available throughout the event
Saturday, August 1
10am - 4pm
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
REGISTER TO ATTEND:
FREE PARKING
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").