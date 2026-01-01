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140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
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Queer Youth Art Festival

Background is blue with a horizontal rainbow stripe through it. From top to bottom: BTPM logo, text reading "Queer Youth Art Festival" and "Saturday, August 1st | 10 AM - 4 PM"

Join us on Saturday, August 1 for BTPM's first Queer Youth Art Festival! An event for queer youth (ages 12-18) to explore the creativity of others and make new connections in a safe, affirming space.

Art Showcase

BTPM will provide queer youth with a gallery-style space to display and celebrate art work, including:

  • Visual Art
  • Fiber Arts
  • Crafts
  • Zines
  • Jewelry
  • Short writing pieces
  • And more!

SPACE IS LIMITED. Interested artists must apply.

Activity & Social Stations

Interactive tables will be available to encourage creativity and conversation without social pressure, such as:

  • Button-making station
  • Collaborative mural everyone contributes to
  • Open craft table with rotating materials
  • Photo booth with pride flags and fun accessories

Workshops offered:

  • Media - participants can learn how to create short videos, audio stories, and zines
  • Art - led by LGBTQ+ artists, theme of identity, belonging, or community

Registration is required.

Community Resource Tables

Local, queer-affirming organizations will be on-site with information and support!

Environment & Atmosphere

A welcoming and celebratory space! You'll find:

  • Free pronoun stickers or pins and mini pride flags
  • Goodie bags
  • Raffles for art kits, journals, pride merchandise, bookstore or game store gift cards
  • A quiet/recharge space with fidgets, coloring sheets, and soft seating
  • Snacks and drinks available throughout the event

Saturday, August 1

10am - 4pm

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

140 Lower Terrace

Downtown Buffalo

REGISTER TO ATTEND:

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").