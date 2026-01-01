Join us on Saturday, August 1 for BTPM's first Queer Youth Art Festival! An event for queer youth (ages 12-18) to explore the creativity of others and make new connections in a safe, affirming space.

Art Showcase

BTPM will provide queer youth with a gallery-style space to display and celebrate art work, including:



Visual Art

Fiber Arts

Crafts

Zines

Jewelry

Short writing pieces

And more!

SPACE IS LIMITED. Interested artists must apply.

Activity & Social Stations

Interactive tables will be available to encourage creativity and conversation without social pressure, such as:



Button-making station

Collaborative mural everyone contributes to

Open craft table with rotating materials

Photo booth with pride flags and fun accessories

Workshops offered:

Media - participants can learn how to create short videos, audio stories, and zines

Art - led by LGBTQ+ artists, theme of identity, belonging, or community

Registration is required.

Community Resource Tables

Local, queer-affirming organizations will be on-site with information and support!

Environment & Atmosphere

A welcoming and celebratory space! You'll find:

