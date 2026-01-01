BTPM Presents: A Musical Improv Comedy Night

Buffalo Improv House is the premier improv comedy, sketch comedy, and alternative comedy company in Western New York. Whether you want to see a hilarious comedy show, take a rewarding and fun improv class, bring a unique professional development opportunity to your workplace, or participate in a growing and wildly creative community, Buffalo Improv House is your home for world-class comedy in Western New York.

Our mission is to be the force behind the improv comedy community in Buffalo by offering world-class improv instruction, by producing high-quality improv shows, and by being the pipeline connecting Buffalo with the international improv comedy scene. We also strive to be strong members of the Western New York community via programs like our monthly Good Neighbors events and our annual Winter Improv Marathon.

Our creative team and faculty have decades of experience performing, teaching, and producing comedy both locally and internationally, at places such as the Magnet Theater, the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, the Second City, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the New York Comedy Festival. Our world-class improv training program is rooted in the principals of long form improv and our curriculum is designed to train folks to be excellent improv performers while having a ton of fun.

If you love watching live comedy, come to a show! If you want to try it out yourself, try a free intro class! And if you want to learn how to perform, we offer a variety of classes and workshops for all experience levels.

Have questions about who we are, how to get involved, or about a class? Send us a message at email@buffaloimprovhouse.com!

Website: www.buffaloimprovhouse.com