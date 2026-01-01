BTPM Presents: A Musical Improv Comedy Night
Buffalo Toronto Public Media is teaming up with Buffalo Improv House for a Musical Improv Comedy Night.
Join us on Wednesday, February 11 at 6:30pm as Various Factors, a local musical improv troupe at Buffalo Improv House, creates an entire musical on the spot. No script. No safety net. For one night only, enjoy the opening and closing performance of a completely improvised musical inspired by your suggestions.
Light refreshments included in ticket price. Free parking in our private lot.
You must be 18+ to attend due to adult themes & language.
Buffalo Improv House is the premier improv comedy, sketch comedy, and alternative comedy company in Western New York. Whether you want to see a hilarious comedy show, take a rewarding and fun improv class, bring a unique professional development opportunity to your workplace, or participate in a growing and wildly creative community, Buffalo Improv House is your home for world-class comedy in Western New York.
Our mission is to be the force behind the improv comedy community in Buffalo by offering world-class improv instruction, by producing high-quality improv shows, and by being the pipeline connecting Buffalo with the international improv comedy scene. We also strive to be strong members of the Western New York community via programs like our monthly Good Neighbors events and our annual Winter Improv Marathon.
Our creative team and faculty have decades of experience performing, teaching, and producing comedy both locally and internationally, at places such as the Magnet Theater, the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, the Second City, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the New York Comedy Festival. Our world-class improv training program is rooted in the principals of long form improv and our curriculum is designed to train folks to be excellent improv performers while having a ton of fun.
If you love watching live comedy, come to a show! If you want to try it out yourself, try a free intro class! And if you want to learn how to perform, we offer a variety of classes and workshops for all experience levels.
Have questions about who we are, how to get involved, or about a class? Send us a message at email@buffaloimprovhouse.com!
Website: www.buffaloimprovhouse.com
Wednesday, February 11
6:30pm - 8pm
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
REGISTER TO ATTEND:
FREE PARKING
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").