The BTPM Murder Mystery Dinner

In collaboration with The Dinner Detective, Buffalo Toronto Public Media is serving up a night of drama, deception, and delicious food as you work to crack the case.

Prepare for a night of mystery and intrigue as you tackle a challenging crime while feasting on a fantastic dinner. But beware! The criminal is lurking somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it (check out our Prime Suspect optional add-on package for more info).

Each ticket includes a delectable dinner, murder mystery entertainment provided by The Dinner Detective, a prize package for Top Sleuth, and much more!

The Dinner Detective

Disclaimer: some mild content, loud noises, and adult humor will be present. Recommended for 21+; patrons under 18 with adult supervision may be permitted; No infants, toddlers, or young children are allowed to attend!

Free parking available in our private lot off Charles St.

This will be a night to die for...