Lyla in the Loop: Family Screening & Activities

Enjoy episodes of Lyla in the Loop, hands-on activities, coloring, and PBS KIDS giveaways for the whole family at Fort Erie Public Library on Saturday, April 18 at 11am.
Photo of Lyla in the Loop and her family flipping waffles

Enjoy episodes of Lyla in the Loop, hands-on activities, coloring, and PBS KIDS giveaways for the whole family!

BTPM invites you to join us for a fun-filled morning at the Fort Erie Public Library for the Lyla in the Loop Family Screening Event! This free event is perfect for families and young children to explore, play, and enjoy PBS KIDS content together.

Watch episodes "Operation Rise and Shine" and "The Carrot Cake Dance" of Lyla in the Loop and dive into engaging, hands-on activities inspired by the show. Kids can enjoy coloring pages and interactive experiences, and there will be special PBS KIDS giveaways to take home.

Bring the whole family for an hour of entertainment, creativity, and learning with Lyla and friends!

About Lyla in the Loop |
Lyla in the Loop is a funny and engaging new animated series for kids ages 4-8. The show follows Lyla, a dynamic 7-year-old girl, who lives in a big city with her close-knit family, fantastical blue sidekick Stu, and a host of relatable and quirky characters in her community, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to address a range of everyday problems together.

PBS KIDS: https://pbskids.org/lyla
PBS KIDS for Parents: https://www.pbs.org/parents/shows/lyla

BTPM logo on the left and Fort Erie Public Library logo on the right against a white background.

Saturday, April 18

11:00am – 12:00pm

Fort Erie Public Library

136 Gilmore Rd

Fort Erie, ON L2A 2M1, Canada

REGISTER TO ATTEND: