BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Blue Rondo a la Turk

Krista Seddon presents “Blue Rondo a la Turk,” featuring the fascinating stories and beautiful music of Marian McPartland, Dave Brubeck and Paul Desmond.

Marian McPartland hosted her Peabody-winning NPR program, Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz, for more than 30 years. Her conversational style and British wit invited renowned musicians to share their personal journeys as they exchanged musical ideas through inventive duets.

Steinway artist Krista Seddon is a pianist, composer, and lecture performance artist. Ms. Seddon is Director of Ensembles at the historic Trinity Episcopal Church of Buffalo and maintains a private teaching studio.

Stick around after the performance for a Q&A with the musicians and enjoy light refreshments.

This event is free and includes light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY.

BTPM is ADA accessible.

Steinway artist Krista Seddon is a pianist, composer, and lecture performance artist. Krista is a McPartland scholar who worked with Marian McPartland during the last ten years of her career as her transcriber, a collaboration that fostered a lifelong friendship. Their work together is published by Alfred Music as Marian McPartland Portraits, The Second Set. Ms. Seddon is Director of Ensembles at the historic Trinity Episcopal Church of Buffalo and maintains a private teaching studio. Educational and Performance Background Krista Seddon has undergraduate and advanced degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music and the University of North Texas. Ms. Seddon has been a featured soloist with several orchestras, including the Buffalo Philharmonic, and an orchestral pianist with Broadway musicals and regional orchestras, including the Chautauqua Symphony.