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BTPM Classical Live on Stage | Perspective: Saxophone & Piano

Please join us on Saturday, September 19 at 7pm for "Perspective: Saxophone & Piano" with Dr. Emily Boyce & Grant Asklar.
black grand piano and a black background. BTPM logo in the top right corner. In white on the left: BTPM Classical logo, LIVE ON STAGE, Perspective: Saxophone & Piano with Grant Asklar & Dr. Emily Boyce and the date, time, and location of the event, and PRESENTED BY followed by a logo for the cullen foundation

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage on Saturday, September 19 at 7pm for "Perspective: Saxophone & Piano" with Grant Asklar, saxophone and Dr. Emily Boyce, piano.

Perspective: Saxophone & Piano is a fascinating program that looks at both traditional classical and modern saxophone repertoire and techniques. If you’re a saxophonist, or if you have a student saxophonist in your life, come on down! The concert is free and so is the parking!

Stick around after the performance for a Q&A with the musicians! Doors open at 6:30pm.

This event is free and includes light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY.

Dr. Emily Boyce
Dr. Emily Boyce

Photo of Grant Asklar posing with their saxophone.
Grant Asklar

BTPM Classical Live On Stage is made possible by our BTPM members and by support from the Cullen Foundation.

Cullen Foundation Logo

Saturday, September 19

7pm (Doors at 6:30pm)

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

140 Lower Terrace

Downtown Buffalo

REGISTER TO ATTEND

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").