BTPM Classical Live on Stage | Perspective: Saxophone & Piano

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage on Saturday, September 19 at 7pm for "Perspective: Saxophone & Piano" with Grant Asklar, saxophone and Dr. Emily Boyce, piano.

Perspective: Saxophone & Piano is a fascinating program that looks at both traditional classical and modern saxophone repertoire and techniques. If you’re a saxophonist, or if you have a student saxophonist in your life, come on down! The concert is free and so is the parking!

Stick around after the performance for a Q&A with the musicians! Doors open at 6:30pm.

This event is free and includes light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY.