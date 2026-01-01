BTPM Classical Live on Stage: A Musical Journey through the Ages

“A Musical Journey through the Ages” will feature The Boys of Summer Band performing hits throught the 50's through the present. Enjoy an afternoon by taking a walk down memory lane with them.

This event is free and includes light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY.

BOYS OF SUMMER BAND

Formed in 1991, The Boys of Summer Band made its debut performance at the Harbour River Cafe in Buffalo, NY. They are recognized as one of the hardest-working bands in the WNY area.

The Boys of Summer are a prominent party and cover band. Inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2015, they are well-known in the Western New York region for performing a diverse mix of rock, pop, dance, country, and oldies.

The group—which features mainstays like bandleader Jim Weldy, drummer Eric Zak, lead guitarist Gary Edmonds, and keyboardist Don Lorentz—regularly plays at local Buffalo-area venues.