BTPM Classical Live on Stage: A Musical Journey through the Ages
“A Musical Journey through the Ages” will feature The Boys of Summer Band performing hits throught the 50's through the present. Enjoy an afternoon by taking a walk down memory lane with them.
This event is free and includes light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY.
BOYS OF SUMMER BAND
Formed in 1991, The Boys of Summer Band made its debut performance at the Harbour River Cafe in Buffalo, NY. They are recognized as one of the hardest-working bands in the WNY area.
The Boys of Summer are a prominent party and cover band. Inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2015, they are well-known in the Western New York region for performing a diverse mix of rock, pop, dance, country, and oldies.
The group—which features mainstays like bandleader Jim Weldy, drummer Eric Zak, lead guitarist Gary Edmonds, and keyboardist Don Lorentz—regularly plays at local Buffalo-area venues.
BTPM Classical Live On Stage is made possible by our BTPM members and by support from the Cullen Foundation.
Thursday, August 20
2pm (Doors @ 1:30pm)
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
REGISTER TO ATTEND
FREE PARKING
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").