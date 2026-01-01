© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTPM Classical Live on Stage: A Musical Journey through the Ages

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage as we present n“A Musical Journey Through the Ages” with The Boys of Summer Band on Thursday, August 20 at 2pm.
black grand piano against a black background. White BTPM Classical Live On Stage logo, white text reading A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH THE AGES: THE BOYS OF SUMMER. PRESENTED BY followed by a white Cullen Foundation logo.

“A Musical Journey through the Ages” will feature The Boys of Summer Band performing hits throught the 50's through the present. Enjoy an afternoon by taking a walk down memory lane with them.

This event is free and includes light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY.

Boys of Summer Band

BOYS OF SUMMER BAND

Formed in 1991, The Boys of Summer Band made its debut performance at the Harbour River Cafe in Buffalo, NY. They are recognized as one of the hardest-working bands in the WNY area.

The Boys of Summer are a prominent party and cover band. Inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2015, they are well-known in the Western New York region for performing a diverse mix of rock, pop, dance, country, and oldies.

The group—which features mainstays like bandleader Jim Weldy, drummer Eric Zak, lead guitarist Gary Edmonds, and keyboardist Don Lorentz—regularly plays at local Buffalo-area venues.

BTPM Classical Live On Stage is made possible by our BTPM members and by support from the Cullen Foundation.

Cullen Foundation Logo

Thursday, August 20

2pm (Doors @ 1:30pm)

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

140 Lower Terrace

Downtown Buffalo

REGISTER TO ATTEND

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").