BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Who is America? at Art’s Café in Springville

Join BTPM Classical Live on Stage as they hit the road! On Saturday, July 18 at 7pm at Art’s Café in Springville, BTPM Classical presents Who is America? by fra/ctured.

Come enjoy dinner before the show! The café's full menu will be available for purchase during this very special evening.

Venue information:



Accessible Entrance is in the rear.

Parking on street or in the large municipal lot located behind the building.

If you have any special seating needs, please let us know.

Learn more here.