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BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Who is America? at Art’s Café in Springville

Please join us for this FREE event on Saturday, July 18th at 7pm as we take Classical Live on Stage on the road to Art’s Café in Springville for Who is America? by fra/ctured
black grand piano against a black background. White BTPM Classical Live On Stage logo, white text reading WHO IS AMERICA BY FRA/CTURED PRESENTED BY followed by a black Cullen Foundation logo with a white background.

Join BTPM Classical Live on Stage as they hit the road! On Saturday, July 18 at 7pm at Art’s Café in Springville, BTPM Classical presents Who is America? by fra/ctured.

Come enjoy dinner before the show! The café's full menu will be available for purchase during this very special evening.

Venue information:

  • Accessible Entrance is in the rear.
  • Parking on street or in the large municipal lot located behind the building.
  • If you have any special seating needs, please let us know.

Learn more here.

Meet the Performers

Photo of fra/ctured. From left to right: Evan Courtin (violin), Bob Donowick (viola), Isabel Ong (violin), and Andy Borkowski (cello).
From left to right: Evan Courtin (violin), Bob Donowick (viola), Isabel Ong (violin), and Andy Borkowski (cello).

A string quartet formed in 2022, fra/ctured is inspired by the idea of different music communities existing in proximity, the sometimes unwillingness to explore one another’s communities, and the courage it takes to do so. This program explores American classical music and the composers who have shaped the American music landscape and pushed boundaries. We'll hear works by Samuel Coleridge Taylor, Jessie Montgomery, Rhiannan Ghiddens, and a piece by Charles Ives arranged by Evan Courtin. In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, “Who Is America” offers a fresh perspective on who we are today.

BTPM Classical Live On Stage is made possible by our BTPM members and by support from the Cullen Foundation.

Cullen Foundation Logo

Saturday, July 18

7pm (Doors @ 6pm)

Art’s Café

5 East Main St

Springville, NY

REGISTER TO ATTEND: