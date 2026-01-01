BTPM Classical Live on Stage: "Travels Through the Continent"

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage on Sunday, June 7 at 2pm for "TRAVELS THROUGH THE CONTINENT" with THE EAST AURORA CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL.

The East Aurora Chamber Music Festival, Inc. will perform European masterworks in the chamber music repertoire, including works by Brahms, Ravel, Turina, & Sarasate. The musicians include Mariko Kaneda, piano, Alexander Goldberg, violin, Amy Licata, violin, & Janna Cone, cello.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

BTPM is ADA accessible.