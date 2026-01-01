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BTPM Classical Live on Stage: "Travels Through the Continent"

Please join us on Sunday, June 7 at 2pm for "Travels Through the Continent" with the East Aurora Chamber Music Festival.
black grand piano and a black background. BTPM logo in the top right corner. In white on the left: BTPM Classical logo, LIVE ON STAGE, Travels Through the Continent with the East Aurora Chamber Music Festival and the date, time, and location of the event, and PRESENTED BY followed by a logo for the cullen foundation

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage on Sunday, June 7 at 2pm for "TRAVELS THROUGH THE CONTINENT" with THE EAST AURORA CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL.

The East Aurora Chamber Music Festival, Inc. will perform European masterworks in the chamber music repertoire, including works by Brahms, Ravel, Turina, & Sarasate. The musicians include Mariko Kaneda, piano, Alexander Goldberg, violin, Amy Licata, violin, & Janna Cone, cello.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

BTPM is ADA accessible.

BTPM Classical Live On Stage is made possible by our BTPM members and by support from the Cullen Foundation.

Cullen Foundation Logo

Sunday, June 7

2pm (Doors @ 1:30pm)

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

140 Lower Terrace

Downtown Buffalo

REGISTER TO ATTEND:

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").