BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Bridging: Music in American Pop Culture

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 7pm for "Bridging: Music in American Popular Culture" with The Queen City Strings.

BTPM Classical Live On Stage teams up with BTPM The Bridge for a one-of-a-kind FREE crossover concert! Join the Queen City Strings as they blend classical favorites with hits by Taylor Swift, Aerosmith, Queen, and music from your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games—all with a Bridgerton-inspired twist.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

BTPM is ADA accessible.