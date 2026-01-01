BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Bridging: Music in American Pop Culture
Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 7pm for "Bridging: Music in American Popular Culture" with The Queen City Strings.
BTPM Classical Live On Stage teams up with BTPM The Bridge for a one-of-a-kind FREE crossover concert! Join the Queen City Strings as they blend classical favorites with hits by Taylor Swift, Aerosmith, Queen, and music from your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games—all with a Bridgerton-inspired twist.
This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!
BTPM is ADA accessible.
The Queen City Strings
Queen City Strings has been performing in Western New York for nearly two decades. Formed primarily as a working string quartet, the ensemble has matured into an artistic force in the Buffalo area. QCS gives several concerts of classical and modern music throughout each year and is a proud sponsor of Shakespeare in Delaware Park and the Kevin Guest House, for whom the quartet provides entertainment during special events.
BTPM Classical Live On Stage is made possible by our BTPM members and by support from the Cullen Foundation.
Saturday, May 9
7pm
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
REGISTER TO ATTEND:
FREE PARKING
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").