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BTPM Classical Live on Stage: A National Tuba Day Celebration

Please join us on Friday, May 1 at 7pm for A National Tuba Day Celebration with Connor Swaenepoel & Ivan Docenko.
black grand piano and a black background. BTPM logo in the top right corner. In white on the left: BTPM Classical logo, LIVE ON STAGE, A National Tuba Day Celebration and the date, time, and location of the event, and PRESENTED BY followed by a logo for the cullen foundation

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage on Friday, May 1 at 7pm for A National Tuba Day Celebration with Connor Swaenepoel, tuba, and Ivan Docenko, piano.

The tuba is an instrument with range, abilities, and possibilities that few have discovered. Tuba player Connor Swaenepoel will share his personal journey with the tuba and the career he has built around it. He will be joined by Ivan Docenko on the piano. Explore the history of this low brass instrument, the composers who have written for it, and fun facts about this special day called National Tuba Day. We hope you can join us in this celebration!

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

BTPM is ADA accessible.

BTPM Classical Live On Stage is made possible by our BTPM members and by support from the Cullen Foundation.

Cullen Foundation Logo

Photo of Connor SWAENEPOEL with his tuba.

CONNOR SWAENEPOEL first picked up the tuba in sixth grade. With the help of his mentor, Scott Bean, he thrived on the instrument in the Frontier Central Schools. Later, he enrolled at SUNY Fredonia majoring in music composition and tuba performance. During his college years he wrote chamber works, arrangements, and film scores. He also performed in chamber groups, Wind Ensemble, and the College Symphony Orchestra. Today, he teaches brass lessons and participates in the Buffalo Wind Symphony. His future composition projects include a tuba étude book, film scoring projects, and a symphony.

Ivan Docenko
Ivan Docenko

IVAN DOCENKO is a freelance musician in Western New York. He retired after 33 years in the Buffalo State University Music Department. At BSU, he worked as a staff pianist, serving as vocal/instrumental coach and accompanist for the chamber choir. As a performer, Ivan collaborates with the Ed Croft Trio in live annual performances of the Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack in various venues throughout WNY. He also plays with the Buffalo Tango Orkestra/Shulman Trio for special events. With his violinist brother, Gregory Docenko, Ivan has performed on BTPM’S “Hear Us Out” and “Live On Stage” series. He also contributed his talents to the WNED/PBS Documentary, “Polonia: Western New York's Polish - American Legacy. Docenko has appeared as accompanist for local singers from Buffalo Opera Unlimited on BTPM PBS.

Friday, May 1

7pm (Doors at 6:30pm)

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

140 Lower Terrace

Downtown Buffalo

REGISTER TO ATTEND:

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").