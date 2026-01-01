BTPM Classical Live on Stage: A National Tuba Day Celebration

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage on Friday, May 1 at 7pm for A National Tuba Day Celebration with Connor Swaenepoel, tuba, and Ivan Docenko, piano.

The tuba is an instrument with range, abilities, and possibilities that few have discovered. Tuba player Connor Swaenepoel will share his personal journey with the tuba and the career he has built around it. He will be joined by Ivan Docenko on the piano. Explore the history of this low brass instrument, the composers who have written for it, and fun facts about this special day called National Tuba Day. We hope you can join us in this celebration!

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

BTPM is ADA accessible.