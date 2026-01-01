BTPM Classical Live on Stage: "A Journey Through Time"

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage #38 on SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2026 at 2pm for "A Journey Through Time" with Wednesday Morning Musicale - women making music since 1925.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Wednesday Morning Musicale is pleased to collaborate with BTPM Classical at the kickoff of their own 50th anniversary year to present a program of chamber music. Since its inception, WMM’s mission has been to create a musical outlet to explore and perform a variety of chamber music. Featuring works from Italian baroque to Russian Romantic opera to the pioneering American composers Amy Beach and Harlem Renaissance composer William Grant Still, this program highlights the musicality, virtuosity, and collaborative skill that are emblematic of The Musicale. Join us as we celebrate our history through an art form that crosses the barriers of borders, languages, and the passage of time.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

BTPM is ADA accessible.

THE WEDNESDAY MORNING MUSICALE STORY

In October 1925, a group of young women musicians met at the home of Miss Gladys Lindsay and formed what later became the nucleus of Wednesday Morning Musicale. The idea of having a club in which each member had a personal interest and an opportunity to participate in a musical program at least once a year appealed to all present. With this idea in mind, along with a view to advance music in general, Wednesday Morning Musicale was formed. Over the years the membership gradually grew from eighteen to fifty and met on the second Wednesday of each month from October to May. A morning of music performed by members in their homes has traditionally been followed by a luncheon or reception and socializing. One hundred years later, we follow the same format although the venues are now mostly local churches. At our musicales, members enjoy featuring solo and chamber music written by lesser-known composers and, especially, women composers. In fact, we are proud that one of our newest members is an accomplished composer who is writing a piece in honor of our anniversary! Members of Wednesday Morning Musicale have had successful careers in teaching, performing, arts management and church positions in organizations throughout the area and beyond. The club’s roots in community connection remain strong. Our members perform at various concert and recital venues throughout Western New York. The club has upheld a rich tradition of benefit concerts on behalf of Community Music School, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, WNED and, years ago, for British War Relief and Red Cross Drought Relief. Members also presented community porch concerts during the COVID 19 pandemic and the following summer seasons. Recently, Wednesday Morning Musicale members have appeared on BTPM Classical’s Live On Stage series. We are presently working with Mark Custom Recording Service to produce a 100th Anniversary Commemorative CD, featuring solos and chamber music by both long time and newer members. We are excited about the legacy this commemorative CD will create and look forward to sharing it. During our Centennial celebration, we reflect and honor the ideals and vision of our founders which have sustained us through a century of change. As Wednesday Morning Musicale moves into its second hundred years, we continue to nurture our vibrant musical legacy. We are expanding our vision, determined to embrace challenges and make changes as we adapt to today’s fast paced world. Members have worked diligently to create new vision, mission, and core value statements along with streamlined bylaws. This forward-thinking approach ensures Wednesday Morning Musicale will remain relevant and thrive throughout the 21st Century and beyond!