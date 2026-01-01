BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Ebony in Harmony

African American art song often explores themes of identity, heritage, and social justice. Composed for solo voice with piano accompaniment, they showcase a unique fusion of Western European classical traditions with elements of African and African American musical styles, including spirituals, gospel, jazz, and blues. Through the work of women composers such as Margaret Bonds, Dorothy Rudd Moore, Undine Smith Moore, and Florence Price, this concert will reflect the resilience, creativity, and cultural contributions of the African American community.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

BTPM is ADA accessible.