BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Ebony in Harmony
African American art song often explores themes of identity, heritage, and social justice. Composed for solo voice with piano accompaniment, they showcase a unique fusion of Western European classical traditions with elements of African and African American musical styles, including spirituals, gospel, jazz, and blues. Through the work of women composers such as Margaret Bonds, Dorothy Rudd Moore, Undine Smith Moore, and Florence Price, this concert will reflect the resilience, creativity, and cultural contributions of the African American community.
This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!
BTPM is ADA accessible.
Michael McNeill is a pianist and composer in WNY. He is Director at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Orchard Park and teaches at SUNY Niagara and the Community Music School of Buffalo.
Born and raised in Buffalo, Tediyra Barton-Harris is a classically trained soprano with a focus on opera. She teaches voice at the Community Music School of Buffalo and works as a soloist in WNY.
BTPM Classical Live On Stage is made possible by our BTPM members and by support from the Cullen Foundation.
Sunday, March 1
2pm (Doors open at 1:30pm)
BTPM Performance Space
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
REGISTER TO ATTEND:
FREE PARKING
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").