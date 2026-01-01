© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTPM's Living Library & Screening Event

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 1pm for a unique community event inspired by the Human Library Organization, where real people become “Human Books.”
Indie Lens Pop Up logo in the top left corner. "The Librarians" in white text in the middle. On the right is a large book with small people looking up at it. Page on the book reads "America's war on books is more than a war on words."

Join us for an immersive experience where local voices become “Human Books,” followed by a screening of the Indie Lens film, The Librarians.

During this interactive Living Library experience- located in the Central Meeting room at The Downtown Central Library- attendees will have the opportunity to sit down with local professionals and community members to hear their personal stories, perspectives, and lived experiences.

Participants will rotate between small group conversations, giving you the chance to “borrow” several Human Books throughout the program. Each conversation offers an opportunity to listen, ask questions, and connect with the people who help shape our community- from librarians to journalists to educators and more!

Following the Living Library experience, stay for a screening of the Independent Lens film, The Librarians, which explores the ongoing challenges facing libraries, schools, communities and the individuals standing up for intellectual freedom and access to information.

An afternoon of curiosity, conversation, and connection- encouraging us to better understand the diverse experiences and perspectives within our community.

Registration is required to attend! Space is limited, so reserve your spot now!

Don’t judge a book by its cover! You never know what story you might discover on the inside.

A woman sitting at a table with a small microphone in front of her

About the Film: When Texas lawmakers seek to review a list of books, librarians find themselves on the frontlines of a national battle. Across the U.S., librarians face the impact of uniting against library collection standards that include restrictions on race-related and LGBTQIA+ content. Drawing on historical context, The Librarians explores the broader implications for education and public life.

Filmmakers: Kim A. Snyder (director/producer), Janique L. Robillard (producer), Maria Cuomo Cole (producer), and Jana Edelbaum (producer)

Black "Human Library" logo

The Origin of the Human Library

The Human Library or “Menneskebiblioteket” as it is called in Danish, was created in Copenhagen in the spring of 2000 by Ronni Abergel and his brother Dany and colleagues Asma Mouna and Christoffer Erichsen.

The original event was open eight hours a day for four days straight and featured over fifty different titles. The broad selection of books provided readers with ample choice to challenge their stereotypes and so more than a thousand readers took advantage leaving books, librarians, organisers and readers stunned at the reception and impact of the Human Library.

Saturday, April 25

1pm

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

REGISTER TO ATTEND: