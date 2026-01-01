BTPM's Living Library & Screening Event

Join us for an immersive experience where local voices become “Human Books,” followed by a screening of the Indie Lens film, The Librarians.

During this interactive Living Library experience- located in the Central Meeting room at The Downtown Central Library- attendees will have the opportunity to sit down with local professionals and community members to hear their personal stories, perspectives, and lived experiences.

Participants will rotate between small group conversations, giving you the chance to “borrow” several Human Books throughout the program. Each conversation offers an opportunity to listen, ask questions, and connect with the people who help shape our community- from librarians to journalists to educators and more!

Following the Living Library experience, stay for a screening of the Independent Lens film, The Librarians, which explores the ongoing challenges facing libraries, schools, communities and the individuals standing up for intellectual freedom and access to information.

An afternoon of curiosity, conversation, and connection- encouraging us to better understand the diverse experiences and perspectives within our community.

Registration is required to attend! Space is limited, so reserve your spot now!

Don’t judge a book by its cover! You never know what story you might discover on the inside.