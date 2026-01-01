BTPM's Living Library & Screening Event
Join us for an immersive experience where local voices become “Human Books,” followed by a screening of the Indie Lens film, The Librarians.
During this interactive Living Library experience- located in the Central Meeting room at The Downtown Central Library- attendees will have the opportunity to sit down with local professionals and community members to hear their personal stories, perspectives, and lived experiences.
Participants will rotate between small group conversations, giving you the chance to “borrow” several Human Books throughout the program. Each conversation offers an opportunity to listen, ask questions, and connect with the people who help shape our community- from librarians to journalists to educators and more!
Following the Living Library experience, stay for a screening of the Independent Lens film, The Librarians, which explores the ongoing challenges facing libraries, schools, communities and the individuals standing up for intellectual freedom and access to information.
An afternoon of curiosity, conversation, and connection- encouraging us to better understand the diverse experiences and perspectives within our community.
Registration is required to attend! Space is limited, so reserve your spot now!
Don’t judge a book by its cover! You never know what story you might discover on the inside.
About the Film: When Texas lawmakers seek to review a list of books, librarians find themselves on the frontlines of a national battle. Across the U.S., librarians face the impact of uniting against library collection standards that include restrictions on race-related and LGBTQIA+ content. Drawing on historical context, The Librarians explores the broader implications for education and public life.
Filmmakers: Kim A. Snyder (director/producer), Janique L. Robillard (producer), Maria Cuomo Cole (producer), and Jana Edelbaum (producer)
The Origin of the Human Library
The Human Library or “Menneskebiblioteket” as it is called in Danish, was created in Copenhagen in the spring of 2000 by Ronni Abergel and his brother Dany and colleagues Asma Mouna and Christoffer Erichsen.
The original event was open eight hours a day for four days straight and featured over fifty different titles. The broad selection of books provided readers with ample choice to challenge their stereotypes and so more than a thousand readers took advantage leaving books, librarians, organisers and readers stunned at the reception and impact of the Human Library.
Saturday, April 25
1pm
Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
REGISTER TO ATTEND: