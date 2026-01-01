© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BTPM Classical Live on Stage: "Resonant Dreams" with Michael McNeill

Please join us on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 2pm for an afternoon of music evoking the dream world.
Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 2pm for Resonant Dreams with Michael McNeill.

Pianist Michael McNeill presents an afternoon of music evoking the dream world and its resonances in waking life. Anchoring the program is Dorothy Rudd Moore's "Dream and Variations" (1974), a work of rugged, mid-20th-century American modernism that explores "a land of dreams which range from euphoric bliss to nightmarish disturbance". McNeill will also play several of his own works highlighting the ethereal resonances of the piano. Bookending these will be Alexander Scriabin's Eight Etudes, op. 42 (1903), works of sumptuous late Romanticism that hint at the dramatic developments of the coming decade.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

YOUR Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is a proud sponsor of Live on Stage.

BTPM Classical Live On Stage is made possible by our BTPM members and by support from the Cullen Foundation.

Saturday, January 24

2pm (Doors at 1:30pm)

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

140 Lower Terrace

Downtown Buffalo

REGISTER TO ATTEND:

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").