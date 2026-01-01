BTPM Classical welcomes JoAnn Falletta, Conductor and Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, to present JoAnn's Classical Corner LIVE, hosted by BTPM Classical's Mark Swarts.

Listeners like you have regularly tuned in to BTPM Classical every weekday at 8:30 a.m. to hear JoAnn, alongside morning host Mark Swarts, as she shares BPO season highlights and her expert insights on the world of classical music. Now, you have a chance to experience JoAnn's Classical Corner LIVE as they record from Buffalo Toronto Public Media's Studio 1 during this exclusive event!

Joined by husband and producer Robert Alemany, Falletta will take the stage with Swarts to record five unique episodes. Together, they'll answer questions from the studio audience and share behind-the-scenes stories and secrets of how JoAnn's Classical Corner is arranged and produced.

As each musical selection is presented, accompanying art images curated by JoAnn will be displayed on our big studio screen, making this a multimedia event not to be missed!

Each ticket includes a copy of Falletta's recently released Naxos CD with the BPO, The French in Spain (Ravel, Ibert and Debussy). This album presents orchestral works by the three French composers, who saw Spain as a paradise of warmth, fragrance and color, whether real or imagined.

As BTPM Classical gears up to celebrate fifty years of music to your ears, the station invites you to be a part of its history!

Doors open at 1:30pm, and free parking is available in our gated lot.

Please note "JoAnn's Classical Corner LIVE" is restricted to ages 16 and over, due to the live recording nature of this event.