History in Our Backyard: Expanded Learning Opportunities
Learn about 250th events and resources in our area, free giveaways, and chances to win field trip packages for your programs!
Join us on Wednesday, June 10 at 5:30pm to explore the historical resources in our area that commemorate America and New York State’s 250th. Through exhibitions, events, public programs, and publications, the 250th commemoration focuses on revolutionary actions and the ever-evolving process by which they have fought to bring the nation closer to its founding principles.
History in Our Backyard: Expanded Learning Opportunities will be an evening of learning and inspiration designed specifically for out-of-school time providers. Participants will explore clips from THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt; watch some episodes from Compact History: Liberty and Legacy: Exploring the Revolution in Western New York; and leave with resources to bring into their programs! Dinner is included.
What to Expect:
- Dinner, networking, and resource tables
- A screening of segments from THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt and a Compact History overview
- PBS LearningMedia tools and resources
- An overview of the New York State 250th Commemoration Field Guide which provides suggested commemorative themes, ideas, and information
- An overview of some of the historic sites, museums, battlefields, and attractions across New York State that are highlighting the revolutionary actions of New Yorkers
- Multiple field trip package and membership giveaways from local sites such as Old Fort Niagara and more!
Wednesday, June 10
5:30pm - 7pm
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
REGISTER TO ATTEND:
FREE PARKING
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").