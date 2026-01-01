Learn about 250th events and resources in our area, free giveaways, and chances to win field trip packages for your programs!

Join us on Wednesday, June 10 at 5:30pm to explore the historical resources in our area that commemorate America and New York State’s 250th. Through exhibitions, events, public programs, and publications, the 250th commemoration focuses on revolutionary actions and the ever-evolving process by which they have fought to bring the nation closer to its founding principles.

History in Our Backyard: Expanded Learning Opportunities will be an evening of learning and inspiration designed specifically for out-of-school time providers. Participants will explore clips from THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt; watch some episodes from Compact History: Liberty and Legacy: Exploring the Revolution in Western New York; and leave with resources to bring into their programs! Dinner is included.