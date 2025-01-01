BTPM invites music enthusiasts ages 8 and older (and their accompanying adults) for an exciting journey into the world of music. We proudly present Hear Us Out: Indonesian Music Percussion Fun! with Nusantara Arts - an event that'll make your Saturday unforgettable!

Join Nusantara Arts for a FREE afternoon of music making! Hear Javanese gamelan music played by our local community group and then learn to play it yourself with hands-on instruction from Heri Purwanto, our guest teacher from Java! After the music, stick around to take a look behind the scenes of television and radio with a tour of Buffalo Toronto Public Media's impressive studios!

Mark your calendars, grab your family and friends, and get ready for an afternoon filled with music, exploration, and unforgettable moments. We can't wait to see you at the " Indonesian Music Percussion Fun! with Nusantara Arts"

This is a free event, however, you must register to attend. Parking is free in our gated lot.

Hear Us Out is funded in part by the Cullen Foundation and the Children’s Foundation of Erie County.