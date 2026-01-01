An Evening with Kim Bixler: Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House

Join us for An Evening with Kim Bixler!

Did you ever wonder what it would be like to live in a home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright? Here’s a chance to find out. Don't miss this chance to spend a fun and inspiring night in person with Kim Bixler. It's the perfect way to unwind and enjoy a memorable evening.

Kim Bixler’s family owned Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1908 Edward E. Boynton House in Rochester, New York, from 1977 to 1994. She is the author of the book Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House, and is also featured in the PBS documentary Frank Lloyd Wright’s Boynton House: The Next Hundred Years.

In her multi-media presentation, Kim recounts the joys and pitfalls of owning and living in a Wright-designed home. Living with the public’s curiosity, playing hide-and seek, coping with the habitually leaky roof and managing constant renovations make this an unforgettable story. If you love reality home-renovating projects, architectural tours and historical homes, you’ll love this event.

Also included with your $40 in-person admission ticket is a Frank Lloyd Wright "Tree of Life" metal bookmark based on a window created for the Darwin D. Martin main house in Buffalo.

Inspired? Continue your Wright journey at Frank Lloyd Wright's Graycliff in nearby Derby, NY. All in-person attendees will receive a discount code after this event for 10% off a one-hour Standard, or two-hour Extended Guided Tour.

If you are unable to attend the event in person, there is a $10 virtual webinar-only option upon checkout.