Educator Excursion to the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum

Join BTPM's Learning and Engagement team on a free, immersive experience at The Seneca-Iroquois National Museum (Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center) that brings together history, culture, and classroom-ready resources through guided exploration and conversation.

Twenty-five educators will gather at BTPM Studios in the morning before boarding a bus to the museum.

Schedule at a glance:



8:00 AM - Breakfast at BTPM Studios

9:30 AM – Bus departs from BTPM

Morning–Afternoon – Screenings, lunch, activities, and museum tour

3:30 PM – Depart museum and return to Buffalo

During the visit, participants will screen clips from THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, get a peak at Compact History: Liberty & Legacy: Exploring the Revolution in Western New York, discover dynamic classroom resources, and take part in a guided tour of the museum’s collections. The day will highlight meaningful connections between the Revolutionary War era and our region, centering Indigenous perspectives that deepen and expand traditional historical narratives.

Lunch will be provided. CTLE credits will be available for participating educators.

Open to educators currently teaching history, social studies, or about the American Revolution.

Register today - the excursion is FREE, but spots are limited! Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street.

About the Museum

Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center houses an extensive collection of Hodínöhšö:ni:h historical and contemporary materials, including traditionally designed decorative and everyday-use items, archaeological artifacts, and preserved historical documents. In partnership with the Seneca Nation Archives Department, the museum serves as a steward of photographs, publications, and multimedia resources that honor the history and living culture of the Onöndowa’ga:’ and Hodínöhšö:ni:h people, with special emphasis on the Seneca Nation.

More information on the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center can be found here.