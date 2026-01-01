Donkey Hodie Activity Series

Each Wednesday beginning July 8 from 10:30am –12:30pm, families with children ages 2–5 are invited to gather at the Lackawanna Public Library for a morning of playful learning, creativity, and connection. Each session features clips from Donkey Hodie, followed by fun and educational activities that empower children to dream big and overcome obstacles, while also building early learning skills and encouraging family engagement.

Light refreshments will be provided each week, along with themed activities connected to the episode clips—perfect for little learners and their grown-ups to enjoy together. There will be books and other giveaways at each session, along with a special giveaway for families who attend all five weeks.

Come for one week or join us for all five! Space is limited, register today!

Registration links for each week are listed below.