Donkey Hodie Activity Series
Each Wednesday beginning July 8 from 10:30am –12:30pm, families with children ages 2–5 are invited to gather at the Lackawanna Public Library for a morning of playful learning, creativity, and connection. Each session features clips from Donkey Hodie, followed by fun and educational activities that empower children to dream big and overcome obstacles, while also building early learning skills and encouraging family engagement.
Light refreshments will be provided each week, along with themed activities connected to the episode clips—perfect for little learners and their grown-ups to enjoy together. There will be books and other giveaways at each session, along with a special giveaway for families who attend all five weeks.
Come for one week or join us for all five! Space is limited, register today!
Registration links for each week are listed below.
Week 1, July 8: Camp Buddy Buddy and the Golden Crunchdoodle
Week 2, July 15: Mountain Climb and Donkey's Awesome, Extra Fun, Very Good Day
Week 3, July 22: Feeling Detectives and the Missing Notebook
Week 4, July 29: Donkey Hodie and the Silly Sticky Situation
Week 5, August 5: Flying Flapjacks
For questions or more information, please reach out to Sam Kittinger, Learning & Engagement Specialist, at Skittinger@btpm.org
We look forward to learning, playing, and exploring together!
About Donkey Hodie
Donkey Hodie, a puppet series for children ages 3 to 5, is inspired by the quirky, funny side of Fred Rogers as well as his mission to help kids navigate the frustrations and challenges of childhood. Donkey Hodie and her pals empower kids to dream big and overcome obstacles in their own lives! To work hard and persevere in the face of failure! To be resourceful and discover that they are capable of solving problems on their own! Oh, and to laugh themselves silly along the way!