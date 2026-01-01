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Donkey Hodie Activity Series

In partnership with the Lackawanna Public Library join Buffalo Toronto Public Media in for a special 5-week “camp-style” activity series inspired by Donkey Hodie!
Photo of a scene from Donkey Hodie. At the top left corner is the Donkey Hodie logo along with "Hee Hawsome Activity Series" in a similar font

Each Wednesday beginning July 8 from 10:30am –12:30pm, families with children ages 2–5 are invited to gather at the Lackawanna Public Library for a morning of playful learning, creativity, and connection. Each session features clips from Donkey Hodie, followed by fun and educational activities that empower children to dream big and overcome obstacles, while also building early learning skills and encouraging family engagement.

Light refreshments will be provided each week, along with themed activities connected to the episode clips—perfect for little learners and their grown-ups to enjoy together. There will be books and other giveaways at each session, along with a special giveaway for families who attend all five weeks.

Come for one week or join us for all five! Space is limited, register today!

Registration links for each week are listed below.

Week 1, July 8: Camp Buddy Buddy and the Golden Crunchdoodle

Week 2, July 15: Mountain Climb and Donkey's Awesome, Extra Fun, Very Good Day

Week 3, July 22: Feeling Detectives and the Missing Notebook

Week 4, July 29: Donkey Hodie and the Silly Sticky Situation

Week 5, August 5: Flying Flapjacks

For questions or more information, please reach out to Sam Kittinger, Learning & Engagement Specialist, at Skittinger@btpm.org

We look forward to learning, playing, and exploring together!

About Donkey Hodie

Donkey Hodie, a puppet series for children ages 3 to 5, is inspired by the quirky, funny side of Fred Rogers as well as his mission to help kids navigate the frustrations and challenges of childhood. Donkey Hodie and her pals empower kids to dream big and overcome obstacles in their own lives! To work hard and persevere in the face of failure! To be resourceful and discover that they are capable of solving problems on their own! Oh, and to laugh themselves silly along the way!

From left to right: BTPM logo, Buffalo Erie County Public Library Lackawanna Public Library logo, and Fred Rogers Productions logo