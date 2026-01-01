BTPM Classical Open House Celebration & Help Desk

Join BTPM Classical for a very special Open House celebration on Saturday, July 25 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in honor of the station's upcoming 50th anniversary!

This free event is open to all ages and will feature live performances throughout the building, as well as guided tours, a chance to meet your favorite Classical hosts, and to learn about other classical music-related organizations in the Buffalo area.

Need help finding or streaming your favorite BTPM stations? Visit our Help Desk!

Our engineers and digital experts will demonstrate how to find, save, and stream your favorite BTPM stations on popular devices, including Amazon Alexa and Echo, Google Nest, smartphones, tablets, TVs, and smart speakers. Learn tips and tricks, and take home easy-to-follow instructions for setting up your own devices.

We will even have drive-up service where our experts will help you find, save, and stream your favorite BTPM stations in your vehicle, whether you use AM/FM, HD Radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or streaming apps.

Light refreshments will be served (while supplies last) and guided tours will be held on the hour, beginning at 12 p.m.

Help us celebrate Music to Your Ears for 50 Years!

Register for this free event via Eventbrite today!