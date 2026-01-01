American Revolution Trivia Night at Fattey Beer Co.
Get ready to test your knowledge and raise a glass to history! Join us for a lively evening of American Revolution trivia at Fattey Beer Co in Amherst on Thursday, August 6!
From famous battles and bold leaders to the untold stories of women, Indigenous people, and everyday citizens who shaped the fight for independence, this isn’t your average history quiz. Expect a mix of surprising facts and spirited team competition as we discover together how the Revolution still connects to our lives today.
Bring your friends, sharpen your wits, and prepare for questions that range from “Who said what?” to “Guess that Revolutionary artifact.” There will be prizes and giveaways, too!
This Trivia Night is free and open to all ages, but space is limited, so you must register via Eventbrite - form a team or sign up solo and we’ll help you find some players to team up with!
Located near the University of Buffalo North Campus, Fattey Beer Co.'s Amherst location offers craft beers, wines, ciders, seltzers, and non-alcoholic drinks alongside snacks and their signature chicken sandwich. All will be available for purchase before, during or after the game!
Whether you’re a history buff or just here for the fun, you’ll leave with new stories to share and a deeper connection to the spirit of 1776.
Need to study up?
Watch THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on BTPM: https://watch.btpm.org/show/the-american-revolution/ or visit pbs.org/americanrevolution.
Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine with the Crimson Lion Foundation; and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Major funding was also provided by David M. Rubenstein; The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation; Lilly Endowment Inc.; and the following Better Angels Society members: Eric and Wendy Schmidt; Stephen A. Schwarzman; and Kenneth C. Griffin with Griffin Catalyst. Additional support for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling; Park Foundation; and the following Better Angels Society members: Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; The Michelson Foundation; Jacqueline B. Mars; Kissick Family Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John H. N. Fisher and Jennifer Caldwell; John and Catherine Debs; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Philip I. Kent; Gail Elden; Deborah and Jon Dawson; David and Susan Kreisman; The McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Becky and Jim Morgan; Carol and Ned Spieker; Mark A. Tracy; and Paul and Shelley Whyte. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was made possible, in part, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Thursday, August 6
6pm - 8pm
Fattey Beer Co.
1260 Sweet Home Rd
Buffalo, NY 14228
REGISTER TO ATTEND: