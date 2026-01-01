American Revolution Trivia Night at Fattey Beer Co.

Get ready to test your knowledge and raise a glass to history! Join us for a lively evening of American Revolution trivia at Fattey Beer Co in Amherst on Thursday, August 6!

From famous battles and bold leaders to the untold stories of women, Indigenous people, and everyday citizens who shaped the fight for independence, this isn’t your average history quiz. Expect a mix of surprising facts and spirited team competition as we discover together how the Revolution still connects to our lives today.

Bring your friends, sharpen your wits, and prepare for questions that range from “Who said what?” to “Guess that Revolutionary artifact.” There will be prizes and giveaways, too!

This Trivia Night is free and open to all ages, but space is limited, so you must register via Eventbrite - form a team or sign up solo and we’ll help you find some players to team up with!

Located near the University of Buffalo North Campus, Fattey Beer Co.'s Amherst location offers craft beers, wines, ciders, seltzers, and non-alcoholic drinks alongside snacks and their signature chicken sandwich. All will be available for purchase before, during or after the game!

Whether you’re a history buff or just here for the fun, you’ll leave with new stories to share and a deeper connection to the spirit of 1776.

Need to study up?

Watch THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on BTPM: https://watch.btpm.org/show/the-american-revolution/ or visit pbs.org/americanrevolution.