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American Revolution Educator Workshop @ The Buffalo History Museum

Yellow-ish background. At the top is the logo for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (Ken Burns film). Below that is a photo of Buffalo History Museum, Compact History photo, and red text with the event's name.

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media on July 15, 2026 at 10:00am for a fun and interactive workshop designed especially for educators passionate about the American Revolution. This in-person event at The Buffalo History Museum offers hands-on activities, cool resources, and great chances to connect with fellow teachers. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to bring history to life in your classroom!

What to Expect:

  • A screening of segments from THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt and a Compact History: Liberty & Legacy: Exploring the Revolution in Western New York overview
  • Overview of PBS LearningMedia tools and classroom-ready resources
  • An overview of the New York State 250th Commemoration Field Guide which provides suggested commemorative themes, ideas, and information
  • An overview of some of the historic sites, museums, battlefields, and attractions across New York State that are highlighting the revolutionary actions of New Yorkers
  • A tour of some of the Museum’s related collections
  • Activities with Museum & BTPM staff
  • Opportunity for CTLE credit
Buffalo History Museum logo

Wednesday, July 15

10am

Buffalo History Museum

REGISTER TO ATTEND: