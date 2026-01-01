American Revolution Educator Workshop @ The Buffalo History Museum
Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media on July 15, 2026 at 10:00am for a fun and interactive workshop designed especially for educators passionate about the American Revolution. This in-person event at The Buffalo History Museum offers hands-on activities, cool resources, and great chances to connect with fellow teachers. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to bring history to life in your classroom!
What to Expect:
- A screening of segments from THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt and a Compact History: Liberty & Legacy: Exploring the Revolution in Western New York overview
- Overview of PBS LearningMedia tools and classroom-ready resources
- An overview of the New York State 250th Commemoration Field Guide which provides suggested commemorative themes, ideas, and information
- An overview of some of the historic sites, museums, battlefields, and attractions across New York State that are highlighting the revolutionary actions of New Yorkers
- A tour of some of the Museum’s related collections
- Activities with Museum & BTPM staff
- Opportunity for CTLE credit
Wednesday, July 15
10am
Buffalo History Museum
REGISTER TO ATTEND: