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  • Live Music
  • Theater
  • Performing Arts

The Cranberries music is coming to Buffalo in June!

  • Live Music
  • Theater
  • Performing Arts

The Cranberries music is coming to Buffalo in June!

LINGER is an exceptional tribute band dedicated to capturing the essence and spirit of the 90s iconic Irish rock band, The Cranberries. With a deep appreciation for the distinctive sound and heartfelt lyrics in the voice of the unforgettable Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, Linger pays homage to the band’s memorable hits and timeless classics.

Riviera Theatre
$25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

LINGER The Cranberries Tribute
lingerband@hotmail.com
https://linktr.ee/lingerband
Riviera Theatre
67 Webster St
North Tonawanda, New York 14120
716 692-2413
lpotwora@aol.com
http://www.RivieraTheatre.org