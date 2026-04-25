- Live Music,
- Theater,
- Performing Arts
The Cranberries music is coming to Buffalo in June!
- Live Music,
- Theater,
- Performing Arts
The Cranberries music is coming to Buffalo in June!
LINGER is an exceptional tribute band dedicated to capturing the essence and spirit of the 90s iconic Irish rock band, The Cranberries. With a deep appreciation for the distinctive sound and heartfelt lyrics in the voice of the unforgettable Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, Linger pays homage to the band’s memorable hits and timeless classics.
Riviera Theatre
$25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
LINGER The Cranberries Tribute
lingerband@hotmail.com
Riviera Theatre
67 Webster StNorth Tonawanda, New York 14120
716 692-2413
lpotwora@aol.com