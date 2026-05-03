Talking Affordability! North Boston!

A good life is getting harder and harder to afford no matter where you live, but each town is unique. With this in mind Good Neighbors Getting it Done in WNY is holding a series of Community Conversations about Affordability with Aaron Gies, the endorsed Democratic Candidate for NY23 Congressional District.

The 3rd in the series, the community is invited to attend a neighbor to neighbor discussion about the affordability crisis that is affecting our lives. As the wealth of the United States has had an enormous shift to the very top, political power has shifted with it. Congress has abandoned its role as a check on who is taxed and how the administration spends our tax dollars. We invite voters in the North Boston area to talk to each other. Decide which questions are most important for their community. Together, ask Aaron Gies, who will lead the room in conversation about the chosen topics.

Each congressman represents 761,000 people. A main job of Congress is to get value for our tax dollars. Our spending reflects what we value as a nation. Did the One Big Beautiful Bill help people in NY 23? Is the money going for war actually worth the cuts to healthcare? Is the Farm Bill going to help NY farmers? These are the broad questions that Aaron Gies and Good Neighbors Getting it Done in WNY are asking. We want to hear the questions the people across Nick Langworthy’s district are asking, because it is clear that he is not listening to the community.

Good Neighbors Getting it Done in WNY is a non-partisan, all volunteer, unpaid organization that holds all political parties to account, defends democracy and the Constitution and gives voice to the less powerful.