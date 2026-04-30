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  • Community Events
  • Charity & Outreach
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Spring Clean Up in Honor of Tom Luby

  • Community Events
  • Charity & Outreach
  • Outdoor Recreation

Spring Clean Up in Honor of Tom Luby

Join us for a special Spring Clean Up in honor of Tom Luby, who showed up every Saturday for 18 years—rain or shine—to care for the Central Terminal. From tending the grounds to making repairs, Tom gave what mattered most: himself.

This morning of remembrance is a chance to carry his legacy forward as we prepare the grounds for the season ahead. Caring for this landmark is year-round work, and it takes many hands to keep the Central Terminal standing, welcoming, and vibrant.

→ Reserve your spot: https://bit.ly/BCTSignUP

Buffalo Central Terminal
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Buffalo Central Term
info@buffalocentralterminal.org
https://buffalocentralterminal.org/events/
Buffalo Central Terminal
495 Paderewski Drive
Buffalo, New York 14212
events@buffalocentralterminal.org
www.buffalocentralterminal.org