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  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Performing Arts

Open Stay WNY Premier

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Performing Arts

Open Stay WNY Premier

For audiences seeking a fresh, emotionally resonant musical experience, Open, Stay centers on sisters Lizzie and Rosalie, who are left holding the pieces of a family they no longer recognize after their world collapses. Just as they begin to find their footing, the reappearance of their estranged Aunt Rachel forces them to confront a difficult choice: protect the fragile peace they’ve built or risk the pain of letting someone back in.

Taylor Theatre at the Kenan Center
20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through May 30, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Spotlight Performing Artists, Inc.
7163520304
katie@spotlightstudioshare.com
SpotlightPerformingArtists.org
Taylor Theatre at the Kenan Center
433 Locust St
Lockport, New York 14094
bill@kenancenter.org
www.kenancenter.org