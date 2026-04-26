- Theater,
- Musicals,
- Performing Arts
Open Stay WNY Premier
- Theater,
- Musicals,
- Performing Arts
Open Stay WNY Premier
For audiences seeking a fresh, emotionally resonant musical experience, Open, Stay centers on sisters Lizzie and Rosalie, who are left holding the pieces of a family they no longer recognize after their world collapses. Just as they begin to find their footing, the reappearance of their estranged Aunt Rachel forces them to confront a difficult choice: protect the fragile peace they’ve built or risk the pain of letting someone back in.
Taylor Theatre at the Kenan Center
20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through May 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Spotlight Performing Artists, Inc.
7163520304
katie@spotlightstudioshare.com
Taylor Theatre at the Kenan Center
433 Locust StLockport, New York 14094
bill@kenancenter.org