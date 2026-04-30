Intro to Balinese Dance - Free!

Come dance with us! Intro to Balinese Dance is back starting May 28th. Join us every Thursday and discover the beauty of Balinese dance — for free! Be part of a welcoming community class where you'll explore the expressive, full-body movements of this ancient art form. From foundational techniques to choreography set to two traditional Balinese songs, this series is designed for all levels and all bodies. Come move, connect, and create together. ✨

