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Bowling, Baskets, and Trivia Night! - A benefit for the Ride for Roswell

  • Charity & Outreach
  • Community Events
  • Sports

Bowling, Baskets, and Trivia Night! - A benefit for the Ride for Roswell

Tons of fun and prizes await on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Mallwitz's Island Lanes in Grand Island, all to benefit the Ride for Roswell.

For $15, bowl for 90 minutes. Included in that cost is a $5 donation to the Ride for Roswell.

Or, check out dozens of basket raffle items, TSE mystery boxes of autographed Buffalo sports memorabilia, 50/50 drawings, and a gift card board.

Finally, play two rounds of Kahoot! trivia to win prize packages! Teams of 1 or 2 are $20; teams of 3 or 4 are $40.

Pre-registration encouraged; visit https://tinyurl.com/IslandLanesMay2026.

Mallwitz's Island Lanes
15-40
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Team Roswell Rollers
716-284-6576
huddles1025@roadrunner.com
https://tinyurl.com/RFR2023RPCS
Mallwitz's Island Lanes
1887 Whitehaven Road
Grand Island, New York 14072
716-773-0062
https://www.islandlanes.com/