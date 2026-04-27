Bowling, Baskets, and Trivia Night! - A benefit for the Ride for Roswell

Tons of fun and prizes await on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Mallwitz's Island Lanes in Grand Island, all to benefit the Ride for Roswell.

For $15, bowl for 90 minutes. Included in that cost is a $5 donation to the Ride for Roswell.

Or, check out dozens of basket raffle items, TSE mystery boxes of autographed Buffalo sports memorabilia, 50/50 drawings, and a gift card board.

Finally, play two rounds of Kahoot! trivia to win prize packages! Teams of 1 or 2 are $20; teams of 3 or 4 are $40.

Pre-registration encouraged; visit https://tinyurl.com/IslandLanesMay2026.