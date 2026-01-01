BTPM Classical 50th Combo Candle Holder, Hat, & Scarf
(includes only one candle holder; dual images to show illumination)
Celebrate 50 years of BTPM Classical with this elegant frosted glass candle holder, featuring our special 50th anniversary logo. Standing just under 3.5 inches tall, its soft, translucent finish creates a beautiful, warm glow when illuminated. A lovely addition to any home and a special keepsake commemorating five decades of classical music on BTPM.
Celebrate 50 years of BTPM Classical with this stylish white performance cap! Featuring our special 50th anniversary logo embroidered in purple and white, this lightweight Branded Bills cap combines comfort and style with a classic curved brim, structured crown, and breathable perforated back panels. A FlexFit sweatband provides a comfortable fit, making it perfect for everyday wear. Show your love for classical music while celebrating five decades of BTPM Classical!
Celebrate 50 years of BTPM Classical with this beautiful commemorative scarf! Featuring a rich purple design with our special 50th anniversary logo, musical notes, and BTPM Classical branding, this lightweight polyester scarf is a stylish way to show your love for classical music. Measuring 8 inches wide by 54 inches long, it's a versatile accessory and a special keepsake celebrating five decades of music on BTPM Classical.