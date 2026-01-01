Celebrate 50 years of BTPM Classical with this beautiful commemorative scarf! Featuring a rich purple design with our special 50th anniversary logo, musical notes, and BTPM Classical branding, this lightweight polyester scarf is a stylish way to show your love for classical music. Measuring 8 inches wide by 54 inches long, it's a versatile accessory and a special keepsake celebrating five decades of music on BTPM Classical.