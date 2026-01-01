*Image is a rendering.

(includes only one candle holder; dual images to show illumination)

Celebrate 50 years of BTPM Classical with this elegant frosted glass candle holder, featuring our special 50th anniversary logo. Standing just under 3.5 inches tall, its soft, translucent finish creates a beautiful, warm glow when illuminated. A lovely addition to any home and a special keepsake commemorating five decades of classical music on BTPM.