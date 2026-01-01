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Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
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Be One of BTPM Santa’s Helpers

Help raise funds for Buffalo Toronto Public Media while you carol!

Now that you’re registered for the Crawl (not registered? click here), click the Start a Fundraiser button below, grab your personal fundraising link, and ask your friends, family and fellow holiday revelers to support BTPM and your perfectly-in-tune caroling.

We’ll be following the competition throughout the night and shining a spotlight on our spirited band of fundraising carolers.

And there’s more than bragging rights at stake...

The top fundraiser will receive the BTPM Secret Santa “Gift,” packed with gift cards and surprises from some of our friends around town.

What’s inside?

It's a Secret, but we can tell you it's a value of at least $250.

Who’s Leading the Nice List?

Support your favorite caroler and see who’s leading the race for the BTPM Secret Santa Gift Package.