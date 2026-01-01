Be One of BTPM Santa’s Helpers
Help raise funds for Buffalo Toronto Public Media while you carol!
Now that you’re registered for the Crawl (not registered? click here), click the Start a Fundraiser button below, grab your personal fundraising link, and ask your friends, family and fellow holiday revelers to support BTPM and your perfectly-in-tune caroling.
We’ll be following the competition throughout the night and shining a spotlight on our spirited band of fundraising carolers.
And there’s more than bragging rights at stake...
The top fundraiser will receive the BTPM Secret Santa “Gift,” packed with gift cards and surprises from some of our friends around town.
What’s inside?
It's a Secret, but we can tell you it's a value of at least $250.