Be One of BTPM Santa’s Helpers

Help raise funds for Buffalo Toronto Public Media while you carol!

Now that you’re registered for the Crawl (not registered? click here), click the Start a Fundraiser button below, grab your personal fundraising link, and ask your friends, family and fellow holiday revelers to support BTPM and your perfectly-in-tune caroling.

We’ll be following the competition throughout the night and shining a spotlight on our spirited band of fundraising carolers.

