Three enter the race for NY's 107th Assembly District

An incumbent, former candidate, and a political newcomer have entered the race for New York’s 107th Assembly District.

Seeking to continue serving the district that includes parts of Rensselaer, Albany, Washington, and Columbia counties, incumbent Republican Scott Bendett will face off against Democrat Chloe Pierce, who finished roughly six points behind Bendett in 2024, and political newcomer Christopher Lansing. Lansing plans to run as a Democrat.

Bendett, who during his first two terms, puts his weight behind bills supporting public servants, veterans, and families, says he’s prepared for the race.

“I'm a citizen legislator. I'm proud of that,” Bendett. “I have a life outside of politics. I'll be using my business acumen to try and make my district the best district it can be. I've had tangible results. I'm a bipartisan person who's received those results, and I look forward to continuing with that.”

A cigar shop owner and CEO of Bendett Investment Group, Bendett says small businesses often fail in New York because of “excessive rules and regulations.” This session, he is focusing on funding libraries, which, through a New York State Library Association proposal, could see an increase in the per-pupil funding rate to $11.33 per student, marking the first increase in per-pupil library aid since 2007. Also, Bendett said he’s prioritized increases in Aid and Incentives for Municipalities funding for local governments.

Pierce, a longtime lobbyist, is running again because she feels like in her current work, she is already delivering results that are directly impacting residents in the four-county district. Pierce says the district needs a progressive leader now more than ever.

“We're seeing insane impacts from the federal government with the cuts that they have, and we're getting limited support from our current rep., and it's just not meeting the need that's there,” Pierce said. “So, you know, maintaining that status quo is not a neutral choice, and it only brings results that just don't cut it, especially in today's climate.”

Pierce will likely face political newcomer Christopher Lansing in June’s Democratic Primary, set for June 23rd. Lansing’s background includes campaign work on the federal, state, and local levels. Lansing, who says he has stepped back from many of his obligations to make this his full-time work, is also a tee ball coach. Lansing says having an open mind and heart is his “bread and butter.

“I think there's maybe an issue that her message is not resonated, or resonate over the river. You know, she does great in Albany, New York, in Albany County, but that's not the whole district,” Lansing said. “I think I have a good understanding of what are the district needs, and I could be an effective leader. She is a very formidable candidate, very likable. She can raise money, attract a crowd, but I think, you know, we need to listen to the people and not just keep recycling the same candidates.”

Pierce won the 2024 primary against former President of the New York Association of Convenience Store Owners Kent Sopris.