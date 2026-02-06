Opening ceremony ignites excitement at 46th Empire State Winter Games

More than 2,000 athletes from across the Northeast and Canada have converged on the Adirondack village of Lake Placid to compete in the Empire State Winter Games. North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley takes you to Thursday night’s opening ceremonies at the Herb Brooks Arena.

Mist rose from the arena ice, spotlights circled and music pumped through the sound system as family, friends and spectators found their seats. Retired NBC5 meteorologist Tom Messner served as emcee.

“Welcome to the 46th annual Empire State Winter Games. Tonight we gather to celebrate 2,500 athletes and their achievements. This evening’s opening ceremony officially kicks off competition in 24 winter sports at 10 venues.”

The Parade of Athletes showcased that array of winter sports disciplines.

“Cross-country skiing. Curling. Boys and girls ice hockey. This may not surprise you, we’ve got a record number of hockey teams playing this year. All right everybody. let’s hear it for the figure skaters! There are more than 600 hockey players here this weekend. And the figure skaters want you to know there are more than 800 of them here.”

Saugerties resident Amanda Dickson-Risley came to Lake Placid to watch her nephew compete in hockey.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some of these kids and it makes them feel like they’re part of the actual Olympics. And I think it is absolutely amazing.”

Thirty-four athletes from past Empire State Winter Games have competed in the Winter Olympics, with 12 of them earning medals. Nine alumni are competing in the Milan-Cortina games, including short-track speedskater and Poughkeepsie native Clayton DeClemente. He sent a video message to the competitors.

“Just seven years ago I was standing right where you are at the Empire State Winter Games. If you work hard, you can achieve your Olympic dreams. Good luck, and have fun.”

Following the presentation of the colors and the singing of the National Anthem, Cash Hollingsworth, a pee-wee hockey player from Tupper Lake, recited the athletes’ oath.

“In the names of all competitors I promise that we shall take part in these games respecting and abiding by the rules which govern them, in the spirit of sportsmanship and for the glory of sport and the honor of our team.”

The ceremony concluded with the lighting of the cauldron to officially open the games.

"Joining us now from the athletes’ seating is Suzy Mink. Suzy was among the 52 individuals who carried the 1980 Olympic torch to Lake Placid. She’s wearing the same yellow uniform she wore 46 years ago.”

“Let the games begin!”

Sarah Vollmer’s son is the goalie for the Geneva Generals hockey team.

“This is amazing. What a wonderful opportunity for these kids. The energy is intense. You can feel it. It makes for an exciting time and good competition.”

The theme of this year’s competition is ‘Where Chill Meets Will,’ highlighting the spirit and determination of winter athletes.