Sabres Host Movie Premiere For Legendary Goalie Dominik Hasek

Buffalo, NY — After recently releasing the news of a new documentary featuring the life of Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek, the Buffalo Sabres hosted a premiere on Friday night at Seneca One.

Brian Chojnacki

Hasek said before the screening that he was unaware of what to expect or what was featured in the film. The Sabres offered him a chance to see clips of the movie before the release, but he opted to be surprised at the premiere.

"You know, let me say one thing, I don't know what they are going to focus on. I know some people in the movie, my teachers are, parents, my coaches from early childhood, great friends, teammates from Buffalo, but also the Czech Republic, so I know who is in the movie a little bit, but I don't know what the focus is on, except of course on me," said Hasek.

The movie was mostly filmed in the Czech Republic and features his upbringing and journey to the National Hockey League. You see where Hasek played as a kid, you hear from his childhood coach, and you get a personal interview with teachers, teammates, and family. A true inside look at the personal life of the Hall of Famer and what it took to get to the status as one of the greatest to ever play between the pipes.

Hasek said in an interview with the media that Buffalo is a second home for him. Dominik has traveled back to Buffalo nearly every year for the past 15 years. Since being in Western New York this time around, he says that he can sense the buzz and excitement around the franchise, which is currently on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.

Hasek said, “I am excited about these Sabres. I come here almost every year. I think I missed one year in the last 15 years. I am mostly here in January, and it looks like we won’t make the playoffs. Then I talk to people and they say next year we will be better, don’t worry, then it’s not better, and this season we didn’t start well, but now I am in the building, the team is in the playoffs playing good hockey. What I like about them is that they play aggressive.”

Hasek was in attendance for the team's 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday night. A historic night for current Sabres goalie Alex Lyons, who set a franchise record with 10 consecutive wins.

"I really enjoy watching him play. There were no rebounds; you saw every puck. It was a great performance from the goalie, the Sabres played well, but he played very well also; he made some great stops and didn't make any mistakes," said Hasek.

The documentary will air on Sunday at 7 PM on MSG and the Sabres' digital channels.