Bills promote Joe Brady to head coach, reports say

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner,
Alex Simone
Published January 27, 2026 at 12:12 PM EST
FILE - Joe Brady stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)
Doug Murray
/
AP
FILE - Joe Brady stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made an internal move for their next head coach. After interviewing several candidates since the Jan. 19 firing of longtime head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to replace McDermott. That's according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brady, 36, has been with Buffalo since 2022, when he joined the staff as quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator on an interim basis in 2023, and served full-time from 2024-2025. Brady held previous NFL coaching positions for the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

ESPN and NFL Network are both reporting that Brady is expected to sign a five-year head coaching contract with the Bills, but no terms have been made public yet.

Brady succeeds McDermott as coach after nine seasons leading the team. Under his tenure, the Bills broke their longstanding playoff drought, and made several appearances in the AFC Championship game.

Owner Terry Pegula explained his reasoning for firing McDermott to the media early last week, where he said he was spurred after the Bills' playoff loss in Denver.

"If I can take you into that locker room, I felt like we hit the proverbial playoff wall. year after year, 13 seconds, missed field goals, the catch," he said. "So, I, I just sensed in that locker room like, where do we go from here with what we have?"

Pegula described walking into the locker room after the loss to the Broncos, seeing players dejected and crying, including quarterback Josh Allen.

Brandon Beane, who has been the general manager since 2017, pushed back on whether there was discord between himself in the front office and the coaching staff. It's normal to have disagreements over decisions, he said.

"For somebody to question my character like that, it is BS, and I've never done that," Beane said. "If you'll remember, in 2023 there was an article written on Sean, accusing things. Who stood up in front of every one of you guys and defended him and his family, and everything he's done here?"

The Bills open up play in the brand new Highmark Stadium starting in 2026.

Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR's Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
Alex Simone
