Upcoming Local Shows for 12/19 - 12/25
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, December 19
- Evan Antsey & the Old Ways at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Kaley Lynch (of Karma Queen) at The Banshee Irish Pub in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Saturday, December 20
- Buffablog's 2025 Holiday Party ft. Johnny & the Man Kids, Kitchen, Elemantra, and The Mookies at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Kitschmas Volume II ft. Lonely Little Kitsch, Okay Camper, and The Record Hug at Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, ON // 7 PM
- The 24th Annual Joe Strummer Tribute ft. Urban Achievers, Wolf Tickets, Washington Bullets, & the Cloves at Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Strange Standard Christmas Special at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM
Monday, December 22
- FINICK with Adelaide and Jessie Elizabeth at Ninth Ward in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, December 25
- Third Space Cafe and Entertainment Presents Music & Poetry Open Mic Night at 777 Main St. in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 - 9 PM