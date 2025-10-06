© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Infinite slop feed or 'imagination engine'? OpenAI debuts Sora video app

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT
A photo shows a frame of a video generated by a new intelligence artificial tool, dubbed "Sora", unveiled by the company OpenAI, in Paris on February 16, 2024. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)
/
Sora is currently the most popular app in Apple’s store, even though most of the people downloading it can’t use it yet. OpenAI released the Sora app last week, letting a select group of users generate videos from text prompts using artificial intelligence.

In an advertisement, CEO Sam Altman described it as “the most powerful imagination engine ever built.” It’s also been called “a TikTok for deepfakes” and an “avalanche of AI slop.” The publication Vox called Sora “an unholy abomination.”

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

