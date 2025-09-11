© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Are hotel rooms accessible for people who use wheelchairs? NPR wants to hear from you

By Chris Arnold,
Joseph Shapiro
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
Katherine Du
/
NPR

Traveling in a wheelchair inevitably has its difficulties — but what happens when you get to your destination and check into your hotel or lodging? At NPR, we've written about problems traveling on planes and trains. Now we want to hear, how do things go when you get to your destination and check into your hotel?

Sharing your story with us below will help us report the facts about these issues, and we may reach out to find out more and see if you'd be willing to do an interview. We will not share or publish any identifiable information about you without your permission.

