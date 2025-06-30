© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

Lying, cheating, stealing: How far will AI go to get its job done?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

Top artificial intelligence companies have recently discovered their programs will lie, cheat and steal if it might help. OpenAI and Anthropic have reported incidents of blackmail and bizarre behavior during research trials testing how AI models handle having more autonomy than the typical chatbot role.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom