Remembering May 14th: Policy, Advocacy & Systemic Change
This week, we are proud to bring you special programming on remembering the May 14th Tops Massacre. In today’s installment, we take a deep dive into policy, advocacy, and systemic change through two conversations. First, we welcome back India Walton, Senior Advisor with Roots Action, and former Buffalo Mayoral Candidate. She sits down with Jay Moran to emphasize the need for systemic changes, including good cause eviction, proactive rental inspections, and local minimum wage ordinances. Next, Naila Ansari Catilo is joined by Leighton Jones, the Communications Director at Our City Action Buffalo, and Dr. John Torrey, an Associate Professor of Philosophy and Africana Studies at Buffalo State University. The three break down how policy changes can address systemic racism and economic disparities.