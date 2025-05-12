Remembering May 14th: Honoring Lives Lost & Community Reflections

This week, we are proud to bring you special programming throughout the week on remembering the May 14th Tops Massacre. In today’s installment, we focus on remembering the lives lost and reflecting on the East Side Community. We bring you two conversations with individuals directly affected by the tragedy. First, Jillian Hanesworth is joined by Mark Talley, who lost his mother Geraldine Talley in the shooting. The two discuss processing grief, and the importance of allowing the community to grieve in its own way. Next, Ekua Mends-Aidoo sits down with Garnell Whitfield, Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner and Candidate for Buffalo Mayor. The two discuss how resilience, leadership, and empowering others lead to growth, and the impact of his mother, Ruth Whitfield, who passed away in the tragedy.